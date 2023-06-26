Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023

DUBAI: The Dubai Esports and Gaming Festival (DEF 2023) reached new heights of excitement and entertainment on its fourth day, leaving attendees in awe of the incredible experiences offered. As the festival entered its penultimate day, gamers and enthusiasts from around the world flocked to the South Hall 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, for an unforgettable gaming extravaganza. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Day 4 of DEF 2023 commenced with a mesmerizing performance by the Cosplay Idol Group on the main stage, showcasing their incredible talents and bringing beloved characters to life. Sumi Cosplay took the stage, captivating the audience with their stunning cosplay artistry and immersive performances. The passion and dedication exhibited by these talented cosplayers left spectators inspired and in awe.

One of the highlights of the day was the highly anticipated Cosplay competition, where participants displayed their extraordinary creativity and craftsmanship, wowing the judges and onlookers alike. From intricate costumes to breathtaking performances, the cosplayers left a lasting impression, making it an exhilarating competition to remember. In addition to the Cosplay competition, Dubai Police hosted the FIFA 23 and Valorant Tournaments where skilled virtual footballers and FPS players showcased their talents in intense matches. The crowd was on their feet, cheering for their favourite players as they displayed exceptional skills and strategic gameplay with the conclusion of the Dominos Pro regional final.

The Play Beyond tournament took centre stage on the Mainstage, featuring a clash of gaming titans from around the world. Influencers from both the Regional Team and the International Teams battled it out across multiple genres, showcasing mind-blowing gameplay, awe-inspiring skills, and epic moments that left spectators in awe. Such as the beloved influencer MiniMinter (Instagram: @miniminter), who added an extra layer of excitement to the event, in addition to Grant (Instagram: @granthinds), the gaming superstar Demisux (Instagram: @demisux) and gaming tournament expert Granthinds (Instagram: @granthinds). Also, AboFlah (Instagram: @aboflah) was there from the Regional Team alongside Saeed Wolf (Instagram: @saeed.wolf), Bashayer (Instagram: @_.gh/), an influential figure in the gaming community known for her impressive gaming skills, and Basharkk (Instagram: @basharkk) where fans will also have a chance to see them on the final day of the festival.

From intense matches in games like Fall Guys, Fortnite, Rocket League, and FIFA 23 with finals for Overcooked, Street Fighter 6, and Call of Duty today. The influencers left no stone unturned in their quest for the coveted Play Beyond Trophy. As the Play Beyond tournament unfolded on the main stage, attendees were immersed in a world of intense competition, surprises, mid-game challenges, and stoppage time. The energy in the Gaming Theatre, in association with VOX Cinemas, was electric, creating a thrilling and unforgettable experience for all.

With only one day remaining, Dubai Esports and Gaming Festival promise an epic finale on 25 June, where attendees can continue to immerse themselves in the world of gaming, experience captivating tournaments including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and the finals of Play Beyond, and discover even more thrilling activations.