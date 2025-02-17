Three years after taking up triathlon, Italian Basilico wins first international title in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai leg of the Asia Triathlon Cup 2025 went off without a hitch, with the triathlon successfully conducted across all three stages. Italian athlete Francesco Di Basilico clinched the gold medal in the men’s competition, while Indonesia’s Martina Ayu Pratiwi secured the top prize in the women’s category.

For the 20-year-old Di Basilico, it was a remarkable achievement, considering he took up the sport just three years ago. Currently a student in Italy, he travels the world competing in triathlon events.

This victory marked Basilico’s first international win. He acknowledged facing challenges with jellyfish but credited the early morning waves for giving him a strong start. “Swimming is my toughest segment, but I also found it challenging to outpace Japan’s Takuto Oshima, who finished second,” he said.

Basilico maintained a healthy lead throughout the race, ensuring he was among the top two after the first two stages. “I had to put in a final sprint to secure the gold,” he told the media post-race.

He completed the triathlon in 55 minutes and 45 seconds, while Oshima finished in 55:54. Ireland’s Luke McCarron claimed bronze with a time of 56:04.

Basilico discovered triathlon by chance when a friend suggested he try the sport. He quickly fell in love with the cycling and running stages and began training alongside Paris Olympian Verena Steinhauser, whom he considers an inspiration.

“Italy is a great place to train for triathlons—it’s neither too hot nor too cold, and it offers excellent conditions for altitude camps,” he said. “I’ll be competing in various European events, including the Portman, Portugal series, to earn points and hopefully qualify for the World Cup later this year.”

Final Results: Men: Gold: Francesco Di Basilico

Silver: Takuto Oshima - Japan

Bronze: Luke McCarron - Ireland

Women: Gold: Martina Ayu Pratiwi - Indonesia

Silver: Minori Ikeno - Japan

Bronze: Anna Zehnder - Switzerland

Chennai likely to host Triathlon World Cup in 2026 or 2027

After successfully hosting the Chennai leg of the Asia Triathlon Series, the Indian Triathlon Federation is now setting its sights on bringing the World Cup event to the state. Chennai is likely to be a stop on the World Cup circuit in 2026 or 2027.

Officials from the triathlon’s global governing body visited the state and were reportedly impressed with the event’s organisation, particularly the traffic management and water quality for swimming. They are now considering bringing the World Cup to Chennai to further promote the sport in the state and across India.

“I’m really impressed with several aspects of the event. The course was safe, and fair, and posed no risks to the athletes. The water quality was acceptable—about 50-50,” said Enrique Quesada, Director of Sports at World Triathlon.

Most of the race took place inside the INS Adyar naval facility, limiting the city’s direct involvement. While this ensured smooth operations, it also sparked discussions within the governing body about the event’s visibility.

“Every event has two sides. Hosting it inside INS Adyar meant safety, no traffic, and plenty of support from the military personnel. But on the other hand, we were hidden from the city,” Enrique added. “One suggestion would be to bring the race into the city to attract more spectators and build excitement around the sport.”

The global body is aiming to stage the World Cup in Chennai in 2026 or 2027, ideally between November and February, as it avoids the peak summer months.