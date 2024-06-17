Three lions in super 8s: England wins rain-affected T20 World Cup match against Namibia

NORTH SOUND: England’s defense of the Twenty20 World Cup title lived on after a must-win over Namibia in a rain-affected match on Saturday.

To reach the Super Eight, England first had to beat Namibia in their maiden T20 match-up. Persistent showers almost ruined the chance, but the match started three hours late and was reduced to 11 overs, then 10 overs after another heavy shower.

England was made to bat first and rallied to 122-5.

Namibia, given a rain-adjusted target of 126, managed only 84-3 and lost by 41 runs.

England was anxious for most of the day, thanks to the weather. It had already suffered one washout — its opener against Scotland — and a second washout in four group games would have sent it home.

Because of what was at stake, the umpires waited as long as possible at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to get play under way.

England lost the plot early. Only one run was taken from the opening over bowled by 39-year-old David Wiese, captain Jos Buttler was bowled for a duck by fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann, and Wiese returned to nick out the other opener, Phil Salt.

England was 13-2 after 13 balls.

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook counterattacked. Bairstow made 31 off 18 balls just before the last rain delay. Brook finished with an unbeaten 47 off 20, and had late support from Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, who both contributed to taking 21 runs off the last over.

Namibia’s chase was relatively fast but not fast enough. Opener Michael van Lingen, after 33 off 29, was pulled out under the pretense of retiring hurt, and Wiese inserted to up the run rate. He duly delivered 27 off 12 but it was too late.

Brief scores: England 122/5 in 10 overs (H Brook 47*) bt Namibia 84/3 in 10 overs

Australia crushes Scotland by 5 wickets

Australia earned a five-wicket win over a gritty Scotland as the Richie Berrington-led side crashed out of the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage race here. Australia scored 186/5 while chasing 181 in 19.4 overs after Scotland fought right until the end to keep its hopes alive.

After putting on a formidable total on board, Scotland had even reduced an edgy Australia to 60/3 at one stage but its most successful batters in this World Cup — Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) — delivered again.

With Australia’s chase appearing to be falling apart, the in-from Head and Stoinis joined forces to bring them back in the game.

On a wicket where batters could swing their willows without fretting much over the pace or movement off the surface, the two seasoned campaigners put the Scottish resolve to a stern test with a sturdy 80-run association for the third wicket off only 44 balls.

Brief scores: Scotland 180/5 in 20 overs (B McMullen 60, R Berrington 42*) lost to Australia 186/5 in 19.4 overs (T Head 68, M Stoinis 59)