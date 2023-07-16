This is just the start, says Jaiswal

ROSEAU (DOMINICA): Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said that the journey so far had been long and arduous and added that the ‘Player of the Match’ award in his debut Test was “just the start” of many more future success stories.

Jaiswal showed in the first Test against the West Indies here that he belongs to the highest level as the southpaw scored 171 runs (387 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) and shared a 229-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma for the first wicket.

Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on Test debut and his big break came after sensational performances in the Indian Premier League and the domestic cricket.

“It felt very nice getting the ‘Player of the Match’ award on debut. It has been a long journey, feeling very happy and good about it,” said Jaiswal in a video that was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media handles.

“Let us see what the future holds for me, this is just the start [of my international career]. I pray to God that I continue playing like this, keep making [such] efforts and keep contributing for the team,” Jaiswal added. “Thank you so much in the end. This will be a memorable moment for me. Thank you God, thank you guys for your love and support.”

Earlier, Jaiswal, while receiving the trophy, said that playing a Test match for the country was an “emotional moment for him” and thanked head coach Rahul Dravid for his advice.

“We prepared pretty well. I spoke a lot to Rahul sir and learned from him. I would like to thank all the selectors and Rohit sir for having faith in me. Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional,” Jaiswal said.