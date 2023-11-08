This game can bite you pretty quickly: AFG coach after loss to AUS

MUMBAI: Following his side's three-wicket loss to Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said that the loss will serve as a learning experience for a young team like his and added that if one thinks about other things instead of worrying about the next wicket, the game can bite you really quickly.

Maxwell's historic double ton, the first-ever by an Australian in ODIs, lifted Aussies from a troublesome situation at 91/7 during a run-chase of 292 against Afghanistan and helped them script a miraculous three-wicket win at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On Maxwell's knock, Trott said at the post-match press conference, "Yeah, you know, it was a real good innings. I always think could we have done a few things slightly differently, bowled certain areas, different bowlers here or there. Obviously, there are certain things you would like to try differently now, but hindsight is a great thing."

"And so, it is a good lesson, I think, as well for our players, because in this game, if you take your eye off the ball just a little bit and you think too far ahead and you try and start thinking other things instead of just worrying about taking the next wicket, this game can bite you pretty quickly. So, I think obviously it is a disappointing loss, but I think it is an experience for a young side, developing. This is - you know, these sorts of things, make sure that we learn from these sorts of things. And just how cutthroat cricket is at the highest level and how you need to be on your game, not for, you know, 70 overs, but for 100 overs," he added.

Trott said that his side should have capitalised on the fact that they had Australia 91/7 while chasing 292 at one point and they "helped him along the way" to win by dropping catches.

On opener Ibrahim Zadran's century, which is the first-ever by an Afghanistan player in World Cup cricket, Trott said that he is happy for the batter and his partnership with Rashid Khan gave Afghanistan "a bit of a kick".

"Yeah, obviously to get the first hundred and to have a batsman in the last 10 overs was fantastic. We saw how we could accelerate. I think the partnership with Rashid and himself, sort of gave us a bit of a kick, you know, lifted us at the end and kicked us onto a defendable total, which should have been defendable, but yeah, very happy that he got 100. Maybe there is times where he could have accelerated a little bit quicker and maybe gone a bit quicker. But to get your first 100 in a World Cup, he is a fantastic player and a great lad. So, I'm really happy for him and hopefully many more," said Trott.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), and Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark.

Then in the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs. Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the chase of 292, Australia was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand. Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Pat Cummins finished at 12*. Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azhmatullah Omarzai got two wickets each.

Now with six wins in eight games and 12 points, Australia is in semis along with India and South Africa.

Afghanistan have a game to go against South Africa and a win there will keep their hopes of semis alive.

