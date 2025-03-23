Thiruvallur District Cricket Association Selection

CHENNAI: The selection of Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for various age categories (Women’s, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-19) will be held at Gojan School of Business & Technology, Edapalayam and Magna College of Arts & Science, Magaral respectively. The players should also register with any of the affiliated clubs of TDCA/TNCA.

Application forms can be downloaded from website: thiruvallurdca.in. Those residing within the boundary limit of Thiruvallur districts are eligible to apply and attend the Selection. The players can apply only for one age category for which they are eligible.

Issue of selection forms: From March 20 to April 5 (7pm-9pm)

Last date of submission of filled forms on or before April 5 till 9 pm.

For further details contact the following numbers: