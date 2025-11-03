Thiruvallur DCA to hold SS Rajan T20 trials for cricketers

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) has announced that selection trials for the SS Rajan T20 Trophy (Seniors) will be held on November 15 at the OCF Cricket Ground, Giri Nagar, Avadi, from 7.00 am. Players born on or after September 1, 1985 (below 40 years) are eligible to attend the trials, and only those residing within the boundary limits of Thiruvallur district can apply.

Application forms can be downloaded from the official website, thiruvallurdca.in, or collected at the venue on the day of the trials. Participants must submit a filled-in application form along with a passport-size photograph pasted on the form, a Xerox copy of their birth certificate for age proof, and a Xerox copy of their Aadhaar card for address proof.

For more details, players can contact 9176669980 or 8668110757.