Thiruvallur DCA League: Wheels India beats SRIHER RC

CHENNAI: The TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship continued on Sunday, where Wheels India defeated SRIHER RC. Wheels India posted 189 runs on the board and successfully defended the total, despite a strong bowling performance from A Rajan, who claimed a five-wicket haul.

Elsewhere, in the Third Division B Zone, S Maithresh’s impressive 6/32 went in vain as United CC fell to WABCO India, who posted 156/9 and restricted United to just 129 runs.