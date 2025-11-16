Thiruvallur DCA League: Jaya Education group beats SS CA

CHENNAI: The fourth-division TNCA–Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2025–26 got underway with Jaya Education Group beating SS CA, courtesy of a century from S Sridharan (118 n.o.) and a 40-run contribution from Hari Prasath.

SS CA had posted 169/9 on the board.

BRIEF SCORES: IV Division A Zone, Thiruthani CC 176/5 in 30 overs (R Arul Pandiyan 83, M Vinoth Kumar 30 n.o) beat DRBCC Hindu College 128 in 27.2 overs (J Sivanesan 54, AC Kasi Vignesh 4/19, T Kapil 3/31)

B Zone SS CA 169/9 in 30 overs (C Jawahar 34, ES Vishal Rao 61, KP Pawan Kumar 32 n.o) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 174/5 in 23.1 overs (S Sridharan 118 n.o, V Hari Prasath 40, R Abhinav 3/45)