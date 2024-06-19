"They are top-class": Wesley Hall heaps praise on India bowling unit ahead of Super 8

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies iconic pacer Wesley Hall has special praise in store for the India pacers as they continue to dominate opposition batters in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The Indian trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj left their opponents bamboozled with their sheer pace as well as disciplined approach.

During the group stage of the ongoing marquee event, batters struggled to deal with the variations as well as their consistent line and lengths in New York.

No team was able to go past the 120-run mark as the trio laid the foundation while the rest of the bowlers chipped in with their valuable contributions.

As India prepares to gear up for their Super 8 clash against Afghanistan on Thursday in Barbados, Hall lavished praise on the Indian pacers as they continue to dazzle the opposition.

"Some bowlers are very fast, very tough bowling bouncers, and then there are players who are getting the right line and before you say it, you are out. The point is I would rather get you out than hit you. I think the India bowlers are top-class," Hall told ANI.

During his playing days, Hall toured India and Pakistan in 1958-59. He made an everlasting impression in the international circuit, by scything 46 wickets in eight Tests. Overall, he has a whopping 546 wickets in 170 first-class matches and 192 wickets in 48 Tests.

Among the trio, Arshdeep and Bumrah have singlehandedly turned the tides for the Rohit Sharma-led team with their influential spells.

During India's clash against their arch-rival Pakistan, the 'Men in Blue' found themselves in a tough spot.

Pakistan were cruising towards victory while chasing 120 on a tricky New York surface. After putting up a score of 80/3 in the 15th over, Pakistan were close to bagging two points.

Jasprit Bumrah came in and removed Mohammad Rizwan with a perfectly executed off-cutter. A single wicket inspired the Indian team and allowed them to seal a slender 6-run win over their bitter rival.

Bumrah was crowned Player of the Match for his remarkable bowling performance, which saw him take three wickets in his four-over spell while giving away a mere 14 runs.

Arshdeep left his mark against the co-hosts USA, who were flying high after beating Pakistan. He rattled the opposition batters with his accurate deliveries.

His spell left the USA tottering in the powerplay, and he went on to take a four-wicket haul in his spell while giving away just nine runs. For his class bowling performance, the young left-arm pacer was adjudged Player of the Match.

After leaving their mark in the USA, the Indian pacers will look to continue their high-flying form in the West Indies as well.