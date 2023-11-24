The way everyone came back after being put under pressure was great, says Suryakumar Yadav

VISHAKAPATNAM: After getting a win in his first international match as a captain with a two-wicket victory over Australia in the T20I series opener, Suryakumar Yadav said he was pleased with how his team fought back after being put under pressure.

Josh Inglis smashed 110 off 50 balls, also his maiden T20I century, while Steven Smith hit a fifty as Australia made a massive 208/3. In reply, Suryakumar scored a quickfire 42-ball 80, while Ishan Kishan smashed a 39-ball 58 and Rinku Singh finished off the chase with an unbeaten 22 off 14 balls for India to complete their highest-ever chase in the format.

“Very happy with the way the boys displayed the talent on the field. We were put under pressure, but the way everyone came back into the game, was great. The way all three fast bowlers (including Mukesh’s last over) pulled us back into the game after 16 overs.”

“Incredible achievement. I think it's a proud moment (to captain India), whenever you play cricket, you think of representing India, it will take some time to sink in but very proud,” said Suryakumar after the match ended, with India taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Suryakumar was at his best in the match, smashing nine fours and four sixes, to keep India on track in the chase while sharing a 112-run stand with Kishan. “I just felt there will be some dew but, there was none. I knew the ground was small. We thought we will be chasing 230, but the bowlers put us back. We just wanted to be positive. Just enjoy and express yourself. I told Kishan one thing, just keep batting, don't think of the target. After 10 overs, it was a tailor-made situation. We knew what would happen later on.”

He further said leaving the leadership thoughts while batting also freed him up. “I left the (captaincy) luggage in the dressing room. I just tried to enjoy my batting, whether I am batting 10 or 40 balls. There was great support from the ground. I told them (following batters) not to take the game too deep. The way the boys kept their nerve was great to see. It was a tailor-made situation for Rinku. His composure relaxed me also.”

Despite being on the losing side, Australia’s skipper Matthew Wade chose to see the positives for his team, with Inglis being the one. “It was a good match in the end. Inglis played a terrific innings. The young Indian players played a great innings. Just to control what we can control. We had plans, but it is easier said that done. We bowled pretty well. Behrendorff and Sangha were great.”

“A lot of positives to take out of it. I was speaking to him (Inglis) if he wanted to go down, don't think that will happen. A great knock. We wanted to hang in (after Suryakumar’s wicket). Ellis bowled a great over. It got down to the last ball. All credit to us and the boys for hanging in.”