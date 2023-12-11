'The more we play, the better we will be', says Harmanpreet Kaur after third T20I win

MUMBAI: After avoiding a series sweep with a five-wicket win over England in the final T20I game, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur stated that the team will get better with the more matches they play together.

At the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening, Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque took three wickets while Renuka Singh Thakur struck with early blows again each as India bowled out England for 126. In reply, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues shared a 57-run stand and Amanjot Kaur played a late cameo to take India home with an over to spare.

"Well, if I talk about all games, we improved day by day, We needed a game plan. the more we play, the better we will be. Wicket was tricky, some balls, especially when off spinners were bowling, were turning and some were going straight.”

“So sometimes you think which ball is going to turn and which is going to be straight. As a batting group, we just wanted to pick the bowlers, which ones we want to take charge. The left-right combination (of Rodrigues and Mandhana) also played a big role for us," said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

Shreyanka was named Player of the Match for her miserly spell of 3-19 in four overs, at an economy rate of just 4.75 to slow down England’s charge considerably, while operating with Saika and Deepti Sharma in tandem.

"Very happy because it's the first time I am getting a three-for. My coach and parents are watching. Love to continue the performance. The experience I got in WPL and with India A was crucial. Happy to be chipping in.”

“It's a huge experience for me to be bowling in tandem with Deepti, she is backing me, coming and having a chat on and off the field. Looking forward to the journey. I enjoyed all three wickets. As a bowler, you always look to take wickets, hard to pick one as best."

With the bat, Smriti was initially cautious, but then used her feet nicely against the spinners and when the faster bowlers came back, she was quick to strike them for boundaries in her run-a-ball 48. “Would have been pleased had I finished the game but glad I could contribute. I think we bowled pretty well, toward the end, they got 10-20 runs extra.”

“We always knew the second innings will be difficult. We had to apply ourselves in the chase. When I got out, definitely it's easier to watch than bat in there. But the way Amanjot played, really proud, the kind of composure she showed, it's what we look at in the dressing room," she said.

Both India and England have three days before the one-off Test begins from December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium. "First two matches didn't go the way we wanted. We knew that this win will be important going into the Test despite losing the series. Back to back games are a little tough on the body,” concluded Smriti.