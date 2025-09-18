Thangaraja storms into lead at Chennai Open

CHENNAI: Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja produced a stunning nine-under 63 on Thursday to grab the third-round lead at the Chennai Open 2025 at the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course.

The 44-year-old Colombo golfer, who began the day four shots off the pace in tied fourth, surged to the top at 18-under 198. His round matched the tournament’s lowest score, previously achieved by Akshay Sharma in round one and Anant Singh Ahlawat in round two.

Thangaraja’s sparkling effort featured an eagle on the 16th, eight birdies and a single bogey. He left himself four tap-ins, including one for eagle, while also holing a 20-foot birdie putt on the fifth. “I was spot on with my approach shots and wedges today,” said the five-time PGTI winner. “I struggled with my putting in the first two rounds but it was more solid today. I feel at home on this course and it’s great to compete against Manu here again after three years.”

That duel with Gurugram’s Manu Gandas promises to be the highlight of the final round. Gandas, who beat Thangaraja in the 2022 edition at the same venue, carded a bogey-free 65 to sit one shot behind at 17-under 199. Searching for his ninth PGTI crown and first in 18 months, Gandas fired seven birdies to stay firmly in contention.

Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya slipped to third at 15-under 201 following a 69, while overnight leader Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh fell to tied fourth at 14-under 202 after a 71. He was joined by Honey Baisoya, who carded a 66.

Earlier, the unfinished second round concluded in the morning, with the cut falling at one-over 145 as 57 professionals advanced.