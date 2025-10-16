Testament to PM Modi's vision: EAM Jaishankar on Ahmedabad recommended as host city of centenary CWG 2030

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his delight that Ahmedabad is set to be the host city for the centenary 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the second instance of India hosting the prestigious tournament in the last 20 years.

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Wednesday evening confirmed that it has recommended Ahmedabad as the host city. For Jaishankar, hosting the tournament is a proud moment for the entire nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports.

"India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad - a proud moment for Bharat and Gujarat. It is a testament to PM @narendramodi's vision of world-class infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow factor' for athletes and fans alike, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum.

Ahmedabad will now be put forward for full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26 this year.

The recommendation follows a rigorous evaluation process by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities on multiple parameters, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values.

Framed under the organisation's' Games Reset' principles, designed to encourage innovation and collaboration, both Ahmedabad (India) and Abuja (Nigeria) submitted compelling proposals showcasing their readiness and vision to host the Games.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, boasts a proud sporting history and a strong record of success at the Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. Ahmedabad's proposal emphasises India's commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport.