Test cricket in limelight as Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule to be announced soon

NEW DELHI: Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believe that the cricket rivalry between the two nations would be rekindles as the schedule of the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy would be announced soon.

The maiden five-match Test series between Australia and India was played during the 1991-92 season and will be a highlight of the 2024-25 international schedule.

Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, was quoted in a release from Cricket Australia as saying, "The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem. Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket's significance."

"This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy. As India and Australia, come together, we anticipate an enthralling spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide with its intensity and excitement," Shah added.

Meanwhile, Mike Baird, CA Chair, said, "We are absolutely delighted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been extended to five Tests given the intense rivalry between our two great cricketing nations and the excitement this creates."

"The eyes of the cricket world will be on Australia and I'm confident Pat Cummins' World Champion team can overcome the skill and depth of the Indian team who played so brilliantly to win the last two series here and reclaim the trophy," he added.

"We're grateful for the collaboration with the BCCI and I echo Shah's sentiments about the preeminence of Test cricket. We look forward to hosting their team, officials and fans throughout what will be a tremendous series and a highlight of a packed summer of cricket," Baird further added.

According to a release from CA, the long-cricket format attracted over one million viewers on linear and streaming services for 29 sessions this summer, while more than 9.5 million viewers tuned in to Star Sports.

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series is expected to attract even higher numbers, with much-anticipated series lined up on the calendar.