Test champs South Africa returns home to rousing welcome

JOHANNESBURG: Fresh off winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) Final, the South African team arrived home to a rousing welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

South Africa sealed World Test Championship Final victory, ending a 27-year ICC trophy hoodoo, overcoming Australia by five wickets to lift the famous mace at the home of cricket, the Lord's in London.

Captain Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad were the first to greet the enthusiastic supporters, proudly holding the mace awarded to them as champions.

One by one, each player followed, carrying a bouquet of flowers while warmly shaking hands, embracing fans, and signing autographs.

This victory against Australia at the Lord's was particularly significant, marking the nation's first senior ICC trophy in either men's or women's cricket since 1998, ending a long wait for the Proteas.

"Going into this game as underdogs and to be able to do what we have done for South Africa is really a proud moment," Lungi Ngidi told media on his arrival.

"I don't think the few of us could have grasped the magnitude of all we have achieved until we got to the airport today. You can actually see all the cheers are full and people are really behind the team. This is incredibly special for the whole group," added Ryan Rickleton.