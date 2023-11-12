Tennis: Canada to play Italy in Billy Jean King Cup final

SEVILLE: Italy will take on Canada in the final of the Billy Jean King Cup team tennis tournament in the Spanish city of Seville. Italy defeated Slovenia and Canada beat the Czech Republic in Saturday night's semifinals.

The Italians booked their first final appearance since 2013 thanks to Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini for winning their respective singles matches.

Trevisan was first into action, beating Kaja Juvan 7-6(6), 6-3, while Paolini had more problems against Tamara Zidansek before finally triumphing 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours, reports Xinhua.

Canada came from behind against the Czech Republic to reach their first-ever final in the tournament.

Barbora Krejcikova won the opening singles match against Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and 23 minutes to put the Czechs ahead in the tie.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez was under pressure for her match against World No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova while claiming the first set 6-2.

Vondrousova took the second set by the same score, but Fernandez kept calm to take the decisive set 6-3 to inflict only the second defeat the Czech player has suffered in her Billy Jean King Cup participation.

