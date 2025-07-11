Tendulkar’s portrait unveiled at Lord’s  

CHENNAI: A portrait of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled in the MCC Museum at Lord’s before the start of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.

The portrait, which has been painted by Stuart Pearson Wright from a photograph taken by the artist at his home 18 years ago, will remain in the MCC Museum until later this year and will then be relocated to the Pavilion.

“As the work progressed, so did Pearson Wright’s approach, eventually ending with oil on abraded aluminium. The abstract background illustrates Tendulkar’s timelessness, unrestricted by any era or specific location,” a release said.

Pearson Wright has previously painted portraits of Kapil Dev, Bishan Singh Bedi, and Dilip Vengsarkar.

Tendulkar was quoted as saying, “It’s a huge honour. In 1983, when India won the World Cup, it was my first introduction to Lord’s.”

“I saw our captain, Kapil Dev, lift the trophy. That moment sparked my cricketing journey. Today, with my portrait going up inside the Pavilion, feels like it’s come full circle. When I reflect on my career, it brings a smile to my face. This is truly special.”