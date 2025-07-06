Teenager Andreeva cruises into last 16

LONDON: Teenager Mirra Andreeva showed why she is one of the hottest prospects in the sport after moving into Wimbledon’s fourth round with a comfortable win.

Seventh seed Andreeva, 18, outclassed American opponent Hailey Baptiste in a 6-1, 6-3 victory on Court One.

Russia’s Andreeva reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open last month and is aiming to surpass that on the Wimbledon grass.

She has reached the last 16 for the second time in her career, having previously done the same in 2023.

“Before I played today I told myself, ‘Just go out there and do something’,” said Andreeva, who is making only her third appearance at the All England Club.

“I always expect something from myself but I always try to let myself go and enjoy.

“I feel with every match I play, my level is rising.”

Showing supreme movement and clinical ball-striking, Andreeva breezed through the opening set in 31 minutes.

Baptiste, ranked 55th in the world, was willed on in the second set by an enthusiastic crowd who wanted to see a true contest.

When Andreeva broke for a 3-1 lead, the result looked a formality. Baptiste instantly broke back to halt Andreeva’s progress but lost serve again as the world number seven secured a straightforward win in one hour and 18 minutes.

Under the tutelage of former SW19 champion Conchita Martinez, she has already won two WTA 1,000 titles - the rung of tournaments below the majors - in Dubai and Indian Wells this season.

Her impressive progress is demonstrated by the fact she has won 35 tour-level main-draw matches this year - a tally only bettered by world number one Aryna Sabalenka (44) and five-time major winner Iga Swiatek (37).

A much tougher test than 23-year-old Baptiste awaits Andreeva next, however.

Balaji and Bollipalli bow out

India’s N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli bowed out of Wimbledon men’s doubles event with their respective partners, albeit, after testing the nerves of their seeded rivals, here Saturday.

Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela took the court first, and fought their hearts out against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos before losing the second round 4-6, 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine combine in one hour and 20 minutes.

Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos too fought tooth and nail against sixth seeds British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski but lost their second round 4-6, 6-7 (9) in one hour and 47 minutes.