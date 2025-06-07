Team India lands in UK for five-Test series against England

LONDON: The Indian cricket team has arrived in the United Kingdom for its much-anticipated five-match Test series against England, starting later this month.

The series is part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Team India departed for the UK from Mumbai on Friday night.

A new-look Indian side will be led by newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill, marking the beginning of a new era following the recent retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Several Indian players had already reached England as part of the India A squad currently engaged in a three-match unofficial Test series against England Lions.

“It’s good to be a part of the Indian cricket team, especially in a Test series. Welcome to the UK,” newcomer Sai Sudharsan said in a video posted by the BCCI on ‘X’.

The first Test will be played in Leeds from June 20, followed by matches in Birmingham (July 2–6), Lord’s (July 10–14), Manchester (July 23–27), and The Oval (August 4–8).