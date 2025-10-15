Team India heads Down Under: Kohli, Rohit leave in first batch

NEW DELHI: Senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among the first batch of Indian cricketers who flew off on Wednesday for a three-match ODI series against Australia beginning October 19.

Kohli and Rohit were joined by Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, and pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna along with some members of the support staff.

The group made their way into the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the morning with a handful adoring fans lining up outside the entrance to catch a glimpse of them.