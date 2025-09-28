Team Ajith Kumar finishes at podium in Barcelona; keeps it lowkey

CHENNAI: Indian flag flew high at the Barcelona circuit as Ajith kumar's team finished on a high in the Michelin Creventic Porsche GT3 Cup in Spain. The team finished fourth at Barcelona 24H Race and third in thw AM class of the Michelin Creventic Porsche GT3 Cup (European Endurance Championship 2025).

While DT Next learns that despite the team coming out in flying colours, sources close to the actor and the team says that Ajith wants to keep the celebration lowkey. "After Ajith learnt about the Karur tragedy, and everyone across sporting circle has taken a keen notice of it, the celebrations have been put on hold as the team has given a thought about the bereaved families."

Ajith, a Padma Bhushan awardee returned to the racing circuit after 15 years and made his mark at the Dubai 24H in January this year. This victory marks the second podium finish for the team.