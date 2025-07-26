Tanvi, Vennala sign off with bronze medals at Badminton Asia Junior C'ships

SOLO: Rising shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla signed off with bronze medals as India ended their impressive campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Individual Championships here Saturday.

It was a historic first for India, with two women's singles shuttlers finishing on the podium in the same edition of the event.

Vennala fought valiantly against China's Liu Si Ya before going down 15-21 18-21 in 37 minutes.

Down 15-20 in the second game, the young Indian saved three match points to raise hopes of a comeback, but a late error at crucial time allowed Liu to seal the contest in straight games.

On the other court, second seed Tanvi Sharma lost 13-21 14-21 to eighth seed Yin Yi Qing of China in 35 minutes.

After dropping the opening game, Tanvi staged a spirited fightback in the second, racing to a 6-1 lead. However, Yin clawed her way back to level at 8-8 before pulling ahead to secure the win.

For Tanvi, it was yet another impressive performance, having finished runner-up at the US Open Super 300 tournament last month.