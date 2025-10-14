Tanvi, Unnati lead India’s charge at BWF Juniors

GUWAHATI: India made a confident start to the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 in Guwahati, with top contenders Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda registering straightforward wins in the women’s singles category, while all four Indian boys advanced to the next round.

Top seed Tanvi Sharma wasted no time on court, brushing aside Poland’s Wiktoria Kaletka 15-2, 15-1 in just 11 minutes at the National Centre of Excellence on Tuesday. Eighth seed Unnati Hooda also impressed, beating Hong Kong’s Liu Hoi Anna 15-8, 15-9 in a composed 23-minute display.

Rakshitha Sree R added to India’s success in the women’s draw, defeating Canada’s Lucy Yang 15-5, 15-9 to move into the third round. However, Vennala K, a bronze medallist at the Asian Junior Championships, suffered an early exit after losing 6-15, 5-15 to fifth seed Tonrug Saeheng of Thailand.

The Indian boys also enjoyed a clean sweep in the opening round. Eleventh seed Rounak Chouhan overcame Thisath Rupathunga of Sri Lanka 15-3, 15-6, while 15th seed Suryaksh Rawat registered a 15-5, 15-8 win over Turkey’s Yigitcan Erol. Lalthazuala Hmar defeated American Rylan Tan 15-11, 15-5 and was later joined by Gnana Dattu TT, who prevailed 15-10, 15-13 over Joaquim Mendonca of Brazil.

Dattu will now face compatriot Suryaksh Rawat in the round of 32, ensuring at least one Indian presence in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, there were setbacks for India in the category as the pairs of Vansh Dev and Dianka Waldia, and Vishnu Kode and Keerthy Manchala, failed to advance.

India will look to build on this solid start as the tournament progresses into the later rounds this week.