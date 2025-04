Tamizhdhasan sparkles with six-wicket haul

CHENNAI: VS Tamizhdhasan’s brilliant spell of six for 26 helped Sunny Sachin CC record a five-wicket win over Vikravandi CC in the first division of the TNCA-Villupram DCA League.

After bowling out Vikravandi for 145, Sunny Sachin reached the target in 24 overs with R Tamilmaran scoring 51.

BRIEF SCORES: I– Division: Vikravandi CC 145 in 34.3 overs (D Saravanan 30, K Thirunavukkarasu 46, VS Tamizhdhasan 6/26) lost to Sunny Sachin CC 145/5 in 24 overs (R Tamilmaran 51, M Jeevanantham 49*, M Selvam 3/38)

II DIVISION: SRTCA 147/7 in 25 overs (N Prathap 50*, R Mohan Raj 3/21) lost to Dream Boys CC 150/4 in 20.5 overs (R Mohan Raj 51, D Pavadaisami 31, S Jayakumar 3/39)

III DIVISION: Village Star CC 188/6 in 25 overs (R Arulselvan 44, R Manikandan 50, S Raveendran 3/40) bt SKY CC 87 in 17 overs (S Sarathbabu 35, E Rajadurai 3/15, R Arul Selvan 3/6)