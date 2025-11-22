Tamil Nadu teams shine at FMSCI Formula 4

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reaffirmed its status as the powerhouse of Indian motorsport as the latest round of the JK Tyre FMSCI Formula LGB 4 Championship concluded earlier this week.

The country’s longest-running single-seater series once again saw the state dominate the grid, the pit lane and the results sheet.

Formula LGB 4, considered the most crucial ladder for young drivers entering competitive racing, featured strong participation from Chennai- and Coimbatore-based teams, including Dark Don Racing, Ahura Racing and Avalanche Motorsports. Their engineering expertise and race execution continued to underline why the state remains the backbone of India’s single-seater structure.

Across the weekend, drivers from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem consistently scored points, reflecting both depth of talent and the state’s long-standing motorsport ecosystem — supported by decades of racing clubs, technical know-how and grassroots development programmes.

As the round wrapped up on Sunday, Tamil Nadu’s influence was clear. More than just producing competitors, the state continues to shape the championship’s competitive environment, maintaining its role as the primary talent pipeline that fuels Indian motorsport’s growth.

Formula 4 - provisional standings

1 Dhruv Goswami - MSPORT

2 Diljith T S - Dark Don Racing

3 Monith Kumaran Srinivasan - Ahura Racing

4 Mehul Agarwal - Dark Don Racing

5 Raghul Rangasamy - MSPORT