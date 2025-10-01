Tamil Nadu sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi fails dope test for 2nd time

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi has failed a dope test for the second time in her career, a development which may see her being banned for a maximum period of eight years if found guilty.

The 27-year-old had returned to action this year after serving a three-year ban for a dope offence in 2022.

"Yes, she has tested positive again," a reliable source confirmed to PTI, without giving details.

Dhanalakshmi had tested positive for metandienone (an anabolic androgenic steroid) in an out-of-competition test conducted by the Athletics Integrity Unit of World Athletics in May 2022 and was dropped from the Indian team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Her sample was taken in Antalya, Turkey where she had a training stint along with other Indian athletes before the Commonwealth Games.

After serving the ban, she made a comeback at the Indian Open Athletics Meet in Sangrur, Punjab.

She then won gold in both the women's 100m and 200m races at the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai in August this year, clocking 11.36 seconds and 23.53 seconds respectively.