Tamil Nadu opens sports quota recruitment for athletes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has invited applications from sportspersons for recruitment in Government Departments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the three per-cent reservation available through the sports quota. The notification was issued in line with Government Orders released in 2019 and 2025 by the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

To be eligible, sportspersons must have secured medals or participated in senior-level international competitions including the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games, South Asian Federation Games, IBSA World Games, Deaflympics, and World or continental championships recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). At the national and State level, medallists at the National Games, National Championships recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and State Championships conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will be considered.

Candidates must satisfy the educational qualifications prescribed for the post and be natives of Tamil Nadu. The maximum age limit is 40 years, extended to 50 years for para-athletes. Only achievements from 1 January 2018 onwards will be considered under the quota.

Eligible athletes have been instructed to upload their applications and relevant documents from 25 August - 10.00 am until 24 September - 5.00 pm through the SDAT website (www.sdat.tn.gov.in).