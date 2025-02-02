Tamil Nadu makes strong reply

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu made a strong reply to Maharashtra’s humongous score of 665 for eight declared, reaching 100 for no loss at the end of the second day’s play of the seventh round of Elite ‘A’ Col CK Nayudu Trophy men’s U-23 match in Tiruppur on Sunday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 363 for two, Maharashtra added a further 302 runs before declaring at 665. Sachin Dhas went on to complete a double hundred, getting out for 217 (310b, 18x4, 2x6). Wicket-keeper Sahil Autade scored a quickfire 110 (91b, 8x4, 9x6) and he received good support from Ajay Borude who remained not out on 64. TN’s opening pair of SR Athish and R Vimal Khumar were unfazed by the daunting score, reaching 100 for no loss with the former batting on 41 and skipper Vimal on 50 (109b, 8x4, 1x6).

Brief scores: Maharashtra 665/8 decl. in 145 overs (Sachin Dhas 217, Harshal Kate 166, Sahil Autade 110, Ajay Borude 64*) vs Tamil Nadu 100 for no loss in 33 overs (SR Athish 41 batting, R Vimal Khumar 50 batting)