Tamil Nadu: Kabaddi quiz for schools

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas are conducting an inter-school Pro Kabaddi League quiz at Nellai Nadar Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kottivakkam, Thiruvanmiyur on Wednesday, August 20. Students from Class VI to XII are eligible to take part.

A team comprises two students from the same school and a school can send a maximum of five teams. All questions will be on Pro Kabaddi League. Total prize fund is Rs 15,000. A Tamil Thalaivas player will give away the prizes.

There is no entry fee. Entries should be mailed to goalquiz@gmail.com. For clarification, please call 9840927442.