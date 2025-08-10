Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu: Kabaddi quiz for schools

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Aug 2025 9:17 AM IST
    Entries open for international quiz contest

    CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas are conducting an inter-school Pro Kabaddi League quiz at Nellai Nadar Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kottivakkam, Thiruvanmiyur on Wednesday, August 20. Students from Class VI to XII are eligible to take part.

    A team comprises two students from the same school and a school can send a maximum of five teams. All questions will be on Pro Kabaddi League. Total prize fund is Rs 15,000. A Tamil Thalaivas player will give away the prizes.

    There is no entry fee. Entries should be mailed to goalquiz@gmail.com. For clarification, please call 9840927442.

