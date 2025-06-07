Tamil Nadu Cycling League (TCL) Season 3: Team Jerseys Unveiled, Setting the Stage for a Thrilling Cycling Showdown

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cycling League (TCL), India’s first officially recognized state-level cycling league, marked a key milestone ahead of Season 3 with the grand unveiling of team jerseys for all eight participating teams. The event was held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai, in the presence of leading officials from national and state-level sporting bodies.

Team members from all eight participating teams—Kovai Pedals, Namma Chennai, Trichy Rockfort Riders, Rancycers, Madurai Mass Riders, Salem Super Riders, Kumari Riders, and Madras ProRacers—were also present, adding colour and excitement to the jersey unveiling with their enthusiasm and camaraderie.

The unveiling event drew cycling enthusiasts, team representatives setting the tone for what promises to be an action-packed season.

This season, TCL will offer attractive cash prizes, with the first prize of ₹3 lakh, second prize of ₹2 lakh, and third prize of ₹1 lakh, further raising the stakes and inspiring fierce but healthy competition among the teams.