Tamil Nadu Cycling League: Chennai and Coimbatore cyclists day one of event

CHENNAI: The third season of the Tamil Nadu Cycling League (TCL) got off to an action-packed start with eight thrilling rounds held on the opening day. The competition featured events across four age categories – Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 – with separate races for boys and girls in each group.

The winners of the opening day were felicitated by Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General of Cycling Federation of India (CFI), who presented the trophies and encouraged the budding athletes to continue pursuing excellence in the sport.

In the Under-12 category, D Sidarth from SDAT's sports hostel clinched the boys’ title, while Rakshita from Coimbatore emerged victorious in the girls’ race.

The Under-14 boys’ race was won by Niranjan Devarajan, also from Coimbatore, with Chennai’s Ruchira Prabhala taking top honours in the girls’ event.

In the Under-16 category, Harish from Karur finished first in the boys’ race, while Hashini from Chennai secured the win among the girls.

The day concluded with the Under-18 races, where M Dineshwaran from Karur won the boys’ event and Jamila M from Chennai topped the girls’ race.