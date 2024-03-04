Tail woes haunt TN

MUMBAI: Shardul Thakur’s sizzling 109 and Tanush Kotian’s unbeaten 74 offset R Sai Kishore’s six-wicket haul, putting Mumbai in command by powering it to a 207-run first-innings lead over Tamil Nadu on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Sunday.

Thakur’s sensational counter-attacking hundred, featuring 13 fours and four sixes from a mere 105 balls, pulled Mumbai out of doldrums after it was reduced to 106 for seven at one stage. Mumbai was 353 for 9 at stumps against TN’s first innings 146, with Sai Kishore causing the maximum damage.

Sai Kishore (6/97) ran through a chunk of Mumbai’s batting line-up, while Shreyas Iyer (3) fell to pacer Sandeep Warrier as TN levelled up with the host for the first time in the game.

But Thakur launched a stunning onslaught, putting each of the TN bowlers under severe pressure while forging vital partnerships along the way to take Mumbai far ahead in the game.

Thakur teamed up with Hardik Tamore (35) for a crucial 105-run stand for the eighth wicket and took Mumbai further ahead in the company of Kotian, adding another 79 runs for the ninth wicket.

Using his blade to perfection, Thakur was adroit with his hands to pierce gaps at will and did not miss out clearing the field with disdain four times for maximums — one of which also brought up his maiden century across formats.

Thakur, who also struggled with an ankle-related issue along the way, finally fell to Kuldeep Sen (2/65) in the third session, which brought the pair of Kotian and Tushar Deshpande together again after their heroics in the last match.

Coming off a 232-run stand for the 10th wicket in the previous match, Kotian and Deshpande picked from where they left off to put on another 63-run unbeaten stand for the 10th wicket.

With Deshpande (17 not out) joining him much later in his innings, Kotian excelled in this innings like a specialist batter, cracking 10 fours from 109 balls to get to 74 not out.

On a cloudy morning with breeze sweeping across the field here at the BKC Ground, Sai Kishore’s decision to open the bowling in conditions conducive to seamers raised a few eyebrows.

But the TN skipper and leading wicket-taker this Ranji Trophy only validated his move with relentless pressure on the Mumbai batters, delivering a superb 17-6-28-4 in the first session, and took a break only after sending down 22 overs at a stretch on day two.

After nightwatchman Mohit Avasthi (2) was stumped, Sai Kishore ended his counterpart Ajinkya Rahane’s 67-ball vigil for a mere 19 (2x4s) by getting him caught at the first slip.

But Musheer Khan (55 off 131 balls, 6x4s) continued to take giant strides, shouldering the responsibility of getting runs for his side from the other end.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 146 vs Mumbai 353/9 in 100 overs (S Thakur 109, T Kotian 74 batting, M Khan 55, R Sai Kishore 6/97)