T20 World Cup: West Indies sets a target of 150 runs against New Zealand

CHENNAI: New Zealand managed to restrict West Indies to 149 runs in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium, Tarouba on Thursday.

The pace attack of New Zealand was all over the hosts from the start with Trent Boult and Tim Southee picking up early wickets.

Despite losing most of its batting unit, Sherfane Rutherford was there for his side till the end and managed to score 68 runs off 39 balls (2x4, 4x6) to help West Indies post a decent total to defend.