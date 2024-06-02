T20 World Cup: USA wins the toss and chooses to field first against Canada

CHENNAI: USA won the toss and opts to bowl first against Canada in the opening match of the T20 World Cup match at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas .

It is match day one, and it is big. One of cricket's oldest rivalries takes centre stage at the Grand Prairie Stadium in what is set to be 'In a First' for both the United States of America and Canada's at the T20 World Cup stage.

Long before England played Australia in 1877, it was the US that took on Canada in a three-day match in 1844, and Canada won that contest by 23 runs. Despite all the promotions, the buzz around the T20 World Cup has been bleak, with almost half of the stadium empty during India's warm-up against Bangladesh earlier on Saturday.

If the USA can come out on top tonight, maybe it could draw some crowds, but it wouldn't be an easy task as Canada would definitely look to give the host a run for its money.