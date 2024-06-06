USA win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan

DALLAS: The USA won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan here on Thursday.

The co-hosts USA made one change from their last match, bringing in Nostush Kenjige.

Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (wk/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.