Sports

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, bowlers give India 29-run win over the USA

Pacers Mohammad Siraj (2/29) Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers, after India laboured to 161 for 9.
India's Axar Patel celebrates after taking the wicket of USA's Harmeet Singh during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026
India's Axar Patel celebrates after taking the wicket of USA's Harmeet Singh during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 PTI
Updated on

MUMBAI: Indian bowlers produced a disciplined effort after a middling batting display to subdue the United States of America by 29 runs, starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.

Pacers Mohammad Siraj (2/29) Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers, after India laboured to 161 for 9.

In reply, the USA were restricted to 132/8.

Milind Kumar (34), Shubham Ranjane (37) and Suraj Krishnamurthi (37) fought well but were no match to the big-match experience of Indian bowlers.

Earlier, Skipper Suryakumar Yadav fought back with a counter-attacking half-century (84, 49 balls) to cover up the failure of his colleagues in the top and middle order.

India were left shell-shocked at 77 for 6 in the 13th over as USA's 37-year-old South African-born pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) tore through the batting, striking thrice in a brutal sixth over to remove Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0)

Brief scores: India 161/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 84 not out; Shadley van Schalkwyk 4/25, Ali Khan 1/13, Harmeet Singh 2/26) beat USA: 132/8 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 34, Suraj Krishnamurthi 37; Mohammad Siraj 2/ Arshdeep Singh 2/18, Axar Patel 2/24) by 29 runs.

T20 World Cup
USA
ICC T20 World Cup
Bowlers

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in