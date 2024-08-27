T20 World Cup squad: Harmanpreet to lead tried and tested bunch

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday named a tried and tested squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, hoping the experienced bunch takes the team to an elusive ICC trophy.

Barring Uma Chetry, all the squad members who were part of an unsuccessful Asia Cup campaign in July have been retained for the marquee event beginning in the UAE from October 3.

Spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and top-order batter Yastika Bhatia have been included in the squad subject to fitness. Shreyanka had fractured her finger during the Asia Cup game against Pakistan while Bhatia is recovering from a knee injury.

Following the loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, Kaur will be under pressure to lead her team to the coveted title. Kaur first captained the team in the 2018 edition and since then India has reached one final but it has largely been a story of missed opportunities.

Its biggest challenge will be to beat Australia as usual. Both teams are in the same group which also includes Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On expected lines, the squad is loaded with spinners including Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana and Radha Yadav. The two specialist pacers are Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy while Pooja Vastrakar is the sole fast bowling all-rounder. Titas Sadhu is a notable name missing in the pace department.

“Given the players we have it’s a good squad. Hope Yastika and Shreyanka get fit,” former India captain Diana Edulji said.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana has been named Kaur’s deputy and like always will be the key at the top of the order.

Besides the thin fast bowling resources, India is also not a side full of power-hitters. Kaur and Richa Ghosh will be responsible for producing the big hits in the middle overs phase of the game.

India will open its campaign against New Zealand on October 4.

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, Saima Thakor. Non-travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra