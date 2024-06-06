Begin typing your search...

T20 World Cup: Pakistan post 159/7 against United States

Babar Azam, leading from the front, top-scored with a composed 44 runs while Shadab Khan added a quick-fire 40.

Pakistan Players from the match (X)

DALLAS: In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, Pakistan, after being put to bat, managed to post a total of 159 for 7 against hosts United States on Thursday.

The standout performer for USA was bowler Nosthush Kenjige, who seized three crucial wickets, giving away just 30 runs, making it a challenging chase for Pakistan.

