T20 World Cup: Netherlands looks to stay alive; USA seeks revival in Group A

The plain-speaking Logan van Beek was critical of his side’s performance against Pakistan. “The Pakistan game for me wasn’t ideal. We were getting to those last few overs and were in control of that game and for that game to completely flip —, it was a very tough pill to swallow. But the beauty about sport is that it always gives you another chance and you’ve got to pick yourself back up and turn up again and so that game against Namibia was some good healing in terms of reminding yourself that you still are a good cricketer, it’s just T20 cricket, it happens a lot.

And I would love to be able to be sitting here right now to have two from two going into this game against USA to potentially secure a spot into the next round. But the reality is we’re not.”

van Beek, however, took pride in his team’s ability to cope with the turning tracks in both Colombo and New Delhi.

“The way that we set up our team is that we’ve got a number of options to go to. So tomorrow (Friday) night, yes, it could result in a little bit of spin, but it could also get a little bit dewy and slide on a little bit where the seamers might become more of an important option. So, the way we set our squad up is that we can adapt to different conditions.”