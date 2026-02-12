T20 World Cup: Mosca brothers lead Italy to 10-wicket win against Nepal

Justin struck an unbeaten 60 off 44 balls, while Anthony contributed 62 not out from 32 deliveries, the duo stitching together a match-winning -run partnership as Italy overhauled the opponents' score of 123 in just 12.4 overs.

Earlier, Italy's spinners delivered a disciplined performance, maintaining tight lines and lengths to dismiss Nepal for 123 in 19.3 overs.

Their bowlers, especially spinners Ben Manenti (2/9) and Crishan Kalugamage (3/18), applied the brakes effectively, playing a key role in strangling the opposition.

Nepal, who had come close to stunning England in their previous match before eventually losing by four runs, never quite found momentum. They struggled to score freely and lost wickets at regular intervals, preventing them from building any substantial partnerships.