T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan; when and where to watch

NEW YORK: All eyes will be glued to television screens as India and Pakistan face off in a highly anticipated encounter on Sunday. This match, taking place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium adds another chapter to the storied rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are looking to bounce back after a surprising loss to hosts USA in a Super Over encounter on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

On the other hand, India enters this match in excellent form, having convincingly defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their tournament opener on June 5.

The stakes are high in this Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2024. A win for India would bring them closer to securing a spot in the Super 8 stage, while a loss for Pakistan could jeopardize their chances of advancing.

Live-streaming details for India vs Pakistan Match:

Date and Time: The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM (EDT) local time on June 9, Sunday.

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Broadcasting and Live-Streaming:

India: Star Sports Network will broadcast the match, and live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports hold the broadcasting rights.