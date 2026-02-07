T20 World Cup: India struggle to 161 for 9 against USA after top-order collapse

It was Suryakumar Yadav, who opted for caution initially, single-handedly striving to shore up India's innings with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and four sixes, as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

India were left shell-shocked at 77 for 6 in the 13th over as USA's 37-year-old South African-born pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) tore through the batting, striking thrice in a brutal sixth over to remove Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0).

The slide had begun earlier when Pakistan-born pacer Ali Khan sent opener Abhishek Sharma back for a first-ball duck.