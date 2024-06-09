Begin typing your search...

T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

The square remains covered as officials assess the conditions, with an inspection going on in the ground.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jun 2024 2:23 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-09 14:32:21.0  )
T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
X

Toss delayed due to wet outfield (AP)

CHENNAI: The toss in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The square remains covered as officials assess the conditions. Meanwhile, the toss is likely to begin at 8 PM with the match scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.

T20 WCT20 World cupIndiaPakistanIndia vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2024
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X