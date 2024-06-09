Begin typing your search...
T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
The square remains covered as officials assess the conditions, with an inspection going on in the ground.
CHENNAI: The toss in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
The square remains covered as officials assess the conditions. Meanwhile, the toss is likely to begin at 8 PM with the match scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.
