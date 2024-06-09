Begin typing your search...
T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Match on pause due to wet outfield
CHENNAI: The highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday was temporarily halted due to a steady downpour of rain.
However, as the rain has now stopped, the umpires are out on the field conducting an inspection. The covers too are being removed. Play hasn't started yet due to the wet outfield.
