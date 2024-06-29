T20 World Cup Final: India wins the toss, decided to bat against South Africa

CHENNAI: India won the toss, decided to bat first against South Africa in the Grand Finale of the T20 World Cup at Barbados on Saturday.

Both the teams are coming into the final without facing a defeat in the tournament. This is the first time South Africa will be competing in a final of T20 or ODI World Cup Final.

South Africa have also never made it to any ICC men’s final apart from winning the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998. On the other India have never won a ICC tournament since 2013.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for India, scoring 248 runs. And Quinton is the highest run-scorer for South Africa.