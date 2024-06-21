Begin typing your search...

T20 World Cup: England opt to field against South Africa in T20 World Cup Super Eight match

Defending champions England are perched at the top of the points table in Group 2 following an eight-wicket thrashing of co-hosts West Indies in their last outing

ByPTIPTI|21 Jun 2024 2:17 PM GMT
England cricket team (PTI)

GROS ISLET: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match here on Friday.

South Africa are placed second after they beat USA by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

England retained their playing XI for this contest, whereas South Africa replaced Tabraiz Shamsi with Ottneil Baartman.

Teams:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

PTI

