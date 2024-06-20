T20 World Cup: England need 181 runs to win against West Indies

CHENNAI: Co-hosts West Indies sets a target of 181 runs against England in its opening Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia on Thursday.

After being put to bat first, West Indies started off great by scoring 54 runs in the powerplay without losing any wicket. However, after making a solid start Brandon King went back to the dugout in the fifth over retired hurt.

Despite this blow, the middle order kept the scoreboard up and running and the skipper Rovman Powell went ballistic against the English pace attack scoring 36 runs off 17 balls (6x5).

Leggie Adil Rashid contained the scoreboard by giving only 21 runs in his spell and scalped the wicket of Andre Russell.



