T20 World Cup: England defeat West Indies by 8 wickets

CHENNAI: The defending champions England kicked off its Super 8 campaign with a resounding victory against the West Indies by 8 wickets at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia on Thursday.

After being put to bat first, West Indies started off great, scoring 54 runs in the powerplay without losing any wicket. However, after making a solid start, Brandon King went back to the dugout in the fifth over retired hurt.

Despite this blow, the middle order kept the scoreboard up and running and the skipper Rovman Powell went ballistic against the English pace attack, scoring 36 runs off 17 balls (6x5).

Leggie Adil Rashid contained the scoreboard by giving only 21 runs in his spell and scalped the wicket of Andre Russell.

In return, Phil Salt was the star with the bat for the English team, scoring 87 runs off 47 balls (7x4, 5x6). After skipper Jos Buttler got out, Salt was supported by Jonny Bairstow with his 48 runs off 32 balls innings which helped England cross the line with 8 wickets and 15 balls to spare.