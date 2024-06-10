Begin typing your search...
T20 World Cup 2024:South Africa wins the toss and opts to bat against Bangladesh
South Africa tops the table by winning the previous two matches of the tournament
CHENNAI: South Africa won the toss and opts to bat first against Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International cricket stadium in New York.
South Africa leads with 4 points in the Group D table by after winning their last two matches against Sri Lanka and Netherlands.
Bangladesh is facing South Africa after a victory against Sri Lanka in their last match.
